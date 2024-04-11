HOME RUN Elly De La Cruz 110 mph (+ video)

Eli Dela Cruz The stands lifted in cincinnati with Home run At 110 mph.

On Wednesday night, April 10, is the third game of the four-game series Great American football stadium between Cincinnati Reds And Milwaukee Brewers. The match started late due to heavy rain that fell hours before the start of the match.

The locals entered the match with a positive record of six wins and five losses. from their side, Brewers They also win more than they lose. They have collected seven wins and three failures.

Eli Dela Cruz It was the beginning of Reds. The Dominicans were eliminated in the sixth round. On defense he served as a shortstop.

Eli De La Cruz hit 110 mph

The torpedo Reds He took his turn in the bottom of the fifth inning. He received the opening inning for the reliever Bryce Wilson. On a two-ball and two-strike count he swung a sinker to right-center.

Hit a long ball across the left court area. The ball left the wood at 110.4 mph and had an estimated distance of 379 feet. It stung on the other side of the fences. Homeron. The ball took only 4.1 seconds from the racket to the stands.

In this way he reduced his team's disadvantages to six to two. It woke up the spectators in the stands, who then felt joy Parades Visitors.

Eli Dela Cruz Accumulating three homeruns in three days. On Monday, it sent two planes, one at 450 feet and the other inside the park. These are the three he's had this season. Lifetime has 16. He's tied Juan Encarnacion In ninth place in history among players born in it dominican republic He wears a formal uniform Cincinnati Reds.

In terms of RBIs he now has seven. In his career in Specialties Collects 51. He hit a 17-game winning streak MLB Access to the rules.

Eli de la Cruz caught fire.

MLB scores

