Paris Saint-Germain lineup against Barcelona | Is Mbappe playing? Possible lineups for the Champions League match

This Wednesday, April 10 Parc des Princes You will witness an exciting confrontation between… Paris Saint-Germaindirected by the Spanish Luis Enriqueand the BarcelonaBy order Xavi Hernandez. This match is compatible with The first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

The final confrontation between Paris Saint-Germain And the Collis In the Champions League It was played in March 2021, with a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the round of 16 (Paris Saint-Germain had won the first leg 4-1). This result reminds us of the rivalry between the two clubs and adds more excitement to their next meeting in the quarter-finals Champions LeagueBoth of them will strive to emerge victorious in this crucial stage of the tournament.

Moreover, the clash between the two teams is not just a confrontation of individual talents, but also of playing styles. Both managers, legends of the Spanish establishment, have a similar playing style, which could make this week's match as interesting from the field as it was from it. Chess at its best.

But often when the match is close for any team, a different player is needed who can break the monotony or tactically excel the opponent. Both clubs have this type of professional Robert Lewandowski how Kylian Mbappe They will be responsible for being life savers for the trainers.

Thanks to all this, the match between Paris Saint-Germain And the Barcelona In the quarter-finals of Champions League It promises to be a duel full of passion, skill and tension. Both teams have the potential to win, so it will be interesting to see how this match goes and which team manages to take the lead in the first leg, if they can break the tie.





Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona: The official lineup for the Champions League quarter-final first leg

Paris Saint-Germain lineup: Donnarumma. Marquinhos, Lucas Hernandez, Lucas Peraldo, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Fabian, Kang-in Lee; Asensio, Dembele and Mbappe. DT: Luis Enrique.





Barcelona lineup: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cobarci, Joao Cancelo; Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Rafinha. DT: Xavi Hernandez.





Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona: time, TV and how to watch the champions match online

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona They play on Wednesday, April 10, in the first leg Champions League quarter-finals, at Parc des Princes. The match will start on:

Eastern United States: 15.00

Central United States: 14.00

Western United States: 11.00

in United Statethe match can be watched live on Univision NOW, CBS, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás and on ViX.

In addition, you will be able to follow all the details of the Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona match in the special coverage that will be provided to you by the editorial team of the American newspaper Mundo Deportivo.