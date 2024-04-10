University | Sports journalists marveled at the generous draw against Junior: “What a serious team!” | Sports

Aldo Corzo scored Universitario's goal against Junior in Barranquilla. Photo: Agence France-Presse | France Press agency

Universitario de Deportes achieved a valuable point against Junior de Barranquilla in the second date and remains unbeaten in Group D of the 2024 Copa Libertadores with 4 units. Although the Creams moved ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a goal Aldo CorzoThe Colombians equalized the score with a goal from Caicedo and were close to victory. However Alex Valera's goal was disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee due to a controversial previous handball.

After this result, Peruvian sports journalists highlighted what Fabian Bustos' team did at the Metropolitan Stadium and confirmed that the influence of the Argentine strategist on the team had already been evident.

What did the journalists say after Universitario's draw against Junior?

“It's a very good point. It leaves you feeling like there could have been 3, and if you go back to the start of the Copa Libertadores, the 'U' can give you a better offer. It shows us that you can have a 'He had a good game out of “Tanke him out and get him on the verge of a knockout,” “Tanke” Arias famously began announcing on “Desmarcados.”

On the other hand, Eric Osorce decided to highlight what happened in Barranquilla and talked about the following match: “Golden result in Barranquilla! Universitario de Deportes draws 1-1 against Junior in Colombia and adds 4 points, which puts it in second place.” In his group, and on the next date he will visit Botafogo.”

Eric Ossors

Journalist Elo Bengoechea, who worked for GOLPERÚ, pointed out that the tie left a bittersweet taste because Universitario had the chance to keep the three points, and also pointed out that in her opinion Alex Valera's goal was incorrectly disallowed.

“Universitario is putting in a great performance in Barranquilla, although it leaves little flavour. The truth is that, given the way the match was played, the three points were within reach. At no time did the match suffer. What a decent team did” “This Today at the top, is exciting. Valera's second goal, at least, is controversial. For me, the goal was severely disallowed. It will be a matter of watching replays and possible interpretations to understand more. Staying with the positivity He said: “The team played on equal terms, in place “Very difficult.”

Ilo Bengoechea

Fernando Egosquiza, a journalist from Latina, highlighted how the “U” is grown in Colombia: “Little harvest in Barranquilla. What a serious team at the Universitario! They stand up well, loyal to their idea, and they know how to suffer and struggle with it.” “. They damage players who come their way “Bustos team reaches 1-1 against Junior in Colombia in the Copa Libertadores.”

Fernando Egusquiza

Finally, Denilson Barrenechea, journalist from “A Presión”, highlighted that the match went back and forth for several moments: “Because of the flow of the match, ‘U’ scored a point in Colombia. It was a beautiful match: directness” of play, intensity in several sections of the match And it was moving back and forth. Transformations were present at all times.”