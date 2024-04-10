Yordan Alvarez brought another and beat Carlos Correa (+Video)

Yordan Alvarez It continues to put up historical numbers with Houston Astros.

This Tuesday, April 9th, series of three in between Houston Astros And Kansas City Royals. he Kaufman Stadium The matches will be hosted on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

A set of Astros came to Kansas With four wins and seven defeats. The champion team American League Western Division He won the last two challenges against Notification. For their part, the locals come in 6-4.

Yordan Alvarez He arrived at Kansas in good shape with the bat. Since April 3, he has been driving Big leagues In homeruns with four, batting in nine and an OPS of 1.745. Tonight he had a hit in each of his first three at-bats.

Yordan Alvarez drove in a double and homered Carlos Correa for the Houston Astros

In the fourth period, he completed his third visit to the Fund. He has already had two previous hits against the opposing player Cole Ragans. He faced the left-hander again, this time with one out, a runner on second base and his team up 2×0.

In the number of two balls and a swing shot in change to Ragans. Hit a long ball across the area between right and center field. The ball hit 363 feet from home plate and left the wood at 95.2 miles per hour.

With contact record from the middle Mauricio Dupont. Double product. Three for zero.

now Yordan Alvarez He has three doubles and 11 RBIs in the 2024 season. He hit .117 and .391 respectively.

against Kansas City It accumulates sevenfold. It is the second-biggest series in franchise history. It equals Yuli Gurel And exceeded six of Carlos Correa. In terms of RBIs he reached 20. He became the fifth best player in history Houston Astros With twenty against his opponent tonight. He also left behind 19 of belt.

