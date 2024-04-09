April 9, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This is how Real Madrid will line up against Manchester City in the Champions League

This is how Real Madrid will line up against Manchester City in the Champions League

Cassandra Curtis April 9, 2024 1 min read

Four players were booked for Carlo Ancelotti's eleven goals in the Champions League quarter-finals

Aurelien Chomini He is the player selected to play as a centre-back, and forms a pair with him Antonio Rudiger With the aim of stopping Erling Haalandand wins the match against Nacho Fernandez On the eleventh of real madridIn the first leg of the quarter-finals against Manchester cityin which Carlo Ancelotti He forms his four ready players.

next to Choameni We are Eduardo Camavinga, Jody Bellingham and Vinicius Juniorall beginners, players real madrid They will miss the second leg at the Etihad Stadium if they are booked at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The two new additions to the core team Ancelotti As for their last meeting, it was the entrance of the French Camavinga In the middle of the field and the Brazilian returns Vinicius After an absence of 24 days with… real madrid Due to a penalty that prevented him from participating in the confrontation against Athletic Bilbao before the end of the first half of the King’s Cup final.

he real madrid Start the game with: Two colors. Carvajal, Chouamini, Rudiger, Mendy; Camavinga, Kroos, Fede Valverde, Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrigo.

See also  Alyssa Nakken, manager of the San Francisco Giants

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Justin Verlander SET's stance on injuries in MLB

April 9, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Shohei Ohtani's home run shuts down Minnesota (+ video)

April 9, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Nicolas Larcamon was dismissed as coach of Brazilian Cruzeiro

April 8, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

1 min read

This is how Real Madrid will line up against Manchester City in the Champions League

April 9, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Two young men living in the US and stranded after being robbed in Cuba ask for help: “We're lost”

April 9, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

The possible main menu that Assassin's Creed Codename Red will contain will be filtered

April 9, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

US deeply concerned about Chinese aggression in South Sea: 'We will continue to act where international law allows'

April 9, 2024 Phyllis Ward