This is how Real Madrid will line up against Manchester City in the Champions League

Four players were booked for Carlo Ancelotti's eleven goals in the Champions League quarter-finals

Aurelien Chomini He is the player selected to play as a centre-back, and forms a pair with him Antonio Rudiger With the aim of stopping Erling Haalandand wins the match against Nacho Fernandez On the eleventh of real madridIn the first leg of the quarter-finals against Manchester cityin which Carlo Ancelotti He forms his four ready players.

next to Choameni We are Eduardo Camavinga, Jody Bellingham and Vinicius Juniorall beginners, players real madrid They will miss the second leg at the Etihad Stadium if they are booked at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid dressing room before the match against Manchester City Gonzalo Arroyo – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The two new additions to the core team Ancelotti As for their last meeting, it was the entrance of the French Camavinga In the middle of the field and the Brazilian returns Vinicius After an absence of 24 days with… real madrid Due to a penalty that prevented him from participating in the confrontation against Athletic Bilbao before the end of the first half of the King’s Cup final.

he real madrid Start the game with: Two colors. Carvajal, Chouamini, Rudiger, Mendy; Camavinga, Kroos, Fede Valverde, Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrigo.