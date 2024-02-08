Gignac saves the draw with a wonderful goal against the Whitecaps

Tigers Save the draw against Vancouver Whitecaps With a great goal Andre-Pierre Gignacalmost at the last moment, in a duel in which the Cats had possession of the ball, but could not reflect it on the scoreboard.

Everything indicates that the Auriazules will be defeated in their visit to CanadaIn the First stop of the 16. From the CONCACAF Champions Cupbut Bomboro He had the final say in the 1-1 final.

Now, everything will be decided in the volcano when they face each other Vuelta next Wednesday, February 14.

The Tigers dominated, but…

The Cats had possession of the ball, a greater number of arrivals, and dangerous shots, but the goal did not fall. From the first minutes they forgave their rival.

At 20', Gignac almost sang his goal With a powerful shot, the Vancouver goalkeeper blocked it well.

Of course, the home team also had their own goal, such as a shot from the 26th minute Ryan Gold From outside the region.

Vancouver goal

In the 32nd minute, the Whitecaps opened the scoring Damir KrilashAfter his teammates stole the ball in midfield; He entered the area and struck Nahuel Guzman.

The Tigers did not sit idly by, Juan Pablo Vijon A dangerous shot from outside the penalty area in the 42nd minute, and seconds later Ozil Herrera From the left side, inside the area, he shot a ball that he miraculously blocked.

They canceled the Whitecaps

The night came in favor of Tigres in the 52nd minute, as the score fell 2-0 Brian White With a shot from the center of the area; However, it is VAR was checked and cancelled Offside via Alessandro Schopf.

Thus, Tigres remained alive, and Ozil almost equalized in the 62nd minute with a shot from outside the area.

Again in the 83rd minute, Ozil shot from the right from the left side into the penalty area with an assist from Juan BrunetaAnd he forgave again.

Great goal by Gignac

Gignac He was the man who was already tired and made it 1-1 in the 88th minute, curling a free kick into the corner, saving the visitors a draw.

