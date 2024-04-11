concentration! Watch Luis Arez's amazing discipline against the Yankees (+Video)

When you talk about Offensive guarantees within Major League BaseballWe must mention the name of Venezuelan second baseman Luis Arraez. Who is the main character of the Miami Marlins, for the purpose of achieving their goals collectively and individually.

The 27-year-old player He has become one of the best hitters today, thanks to his ability to deliver the ball to different sides of the field and be an effective taker in any situation presented to him.

Likewise, one of its main characteristics is the focus it brings and the mindset it takes at every turn. One of the clearest examples of this news can be seen in the recent commitment of series against the New York Yankees last Wednesday, April 10.

Known as the “watering can” It's one of the most mentioned topics of the last few hours, after passing a pitch and remaining completely paralyzed for several seconds while watching the pitcher “blow up.”

This situation generated thousands of comments on Social networks by thousands of fans, Who admire the way Arráez takes charge of looking for the best possible results in every match.

Luis Arraez 2024 numbers

So far this regular season, he has played a total of 13 games, scoring 10 runs, 13 hits, two doubles, one triple, and six walks. Eight hits, a .666 OPS and a .250 attacking average