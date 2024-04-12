German Burgos made comments on Lamine Yamal

In a review of the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and… Barcelonacan be observed Lamin Yamal He touched the ball when he retired to the locker room, and that's when the commentator got up Germán “Mono” Burgos He made a comment about the player that caused an uproar among the fans.

While one commentator praised Lamine's touches, recognizing his talent, “Mono” Burgos added this “If things don't go well, it'll end up at a traffic light.”

Given the public outcry over his comment, Burgos made a statement Apologies to the player And the club, pointing out that for him it was just a simple joke and he was not trying to offend anyone.

“I make this statement again and apologize for my words on yesterday's programme. It was not my intention to hurt Lamin Yamal, the people of Barcelona, ​​the players, UEFA or the Movistar Plus+ platform where I work. I chose to make a joke about quality It praised virtues, and was in no way related to any race or social class.

Hours later, the platform Movistar Plus+ Burgos's comments were described as… “regrettable” He apologized publicly.

“Due to the unfortunate comments made by one of Movistar Plus+ collaborators in the pre-show of the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona regarding Barcelona player Lamin Yamal, the platform publicly apologizes.”

Finally, the TV platform The dismissal was confirmed German Burgos as a collaborator with the Spanish company.

“Movistar Plus+ and Germán 'El Mono' Burgos will immediately cease collaborating on the platform's programs and the presenters will be notified of the space in which these comments occurred.”

The decision has been justified before Internal code of conductwhich is considering a “zero tolerance for discriminatory behavior” policy.

​

​

​

​

​