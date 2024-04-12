Alejandro Restrepo took unexpected action after Alianza Lima's defeat to Cerro Porteño in the 2024 Copa Libertadores

the coach Lima Alliance Fans of the Blue and White team were surprised to take drastic action after losing 1-0 to Cerro Porteño in the Copa Libertadores.

Alejandro Restrepo decided not to make a statement to the media after Alianza Lima's defeat by Cerro Porteño in the Copa Libertadores | Photo: Luis Jimenez/Libero

Cerro Porteno He achieved his first victory in Group A of the 2024 Copa Libertadores against Alianza Lima. The 'Ciclón de Barrio Obrero' team surprised the Blue and White defense in the last play of the match, with a goal from Federico Carrizo (90+6') It ended with a win at La Nueva Ola. Immediately late at night, the team's intimate delegation left Asuncion and returned to Lima amid an atmosphere of great sadness over the defeat. Defender Carlos Zambrano decided to speak out and explained that the group would strive to recover in order to qualify for the tournament. South American Federation. In complete contrast to Colombian coach Alejandro Restrepo, who preferred not to make statements to the media. (Video: America Deportes) Just like the Victorian strategist, Hernan BarcosThe Alianza Lima striker also avoided making any statements to the press, which was very excited about the team's arrival. Already in Lima, the Victorian side will not have a rest and will return to training ahead of the match against Atletico Grau on Sunday, April 14, in Round 11 of the Apertura 2024 tournament.

“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.” See also Summary of the match between America and Chivas (2-1). Objectives