Eli De La Cruz started in the MLB

After a productive start to the season Major League BaseballRegardless of the issue of injuries that struck many of the major leagues, many expectations were met by the rest of the stars who remained the focus of viewers' attention.

One of them, without a doubt, is the Dominicans Eli Dela Cruz. After making his first start since day one at the highest levels of organized baseball, “cocoa” He blazed the trail at a devastating pace.

In the last season, where he had the opportunity to enjoy his debut MLB On June 6, 2023, the man from Quito made 98 appearances, exiting at a promising rate of. 235 and in turn became the master of the best defensive plays of the time.

Now, with a new chapter in development, its mission is more than clear and in what little has been seen, it has wasted no time in setting outstanding records.

Eli de la Cruz started on the right foot

Short stop for Cincinnati RedsHis focus remains focused on continuing the positive development of his sporting career, as long as his health is in the best conditions. So far, he has taken a total of 44 at-bats, of which he has scored 14 timely hits.

Additionally, in nearly three weeks of harvest, he has already had three home runs, 13 runs scored and seven RBIs.

In the stolen bases department, he's a power hitter, well, his ability in his legs as well as his speed have enabled him to hit six bases. His average is a solid .318 with an OBP of .375 and an OPS of 1.034.

With this in mind, it is important to highlight one milestone that the Dominican has already achieved in such a short time. In the April 9 match vs Milwaukee BrewersDe la Cruz was undoubtedly the star of the night. In which he achieved a personal rating of four points in one game, and this was just a taste of what was to come from the player's hand.

In addition, through the portal Optastas, it was also noted that the player never capped a run with a home run, a traditional run, four runs scored and a stolen base. A talent worthy of appreciation for every follower of this sport.

Although nothing has been decided yet, Cincinnati Reds It remains in fourth place in the ranking Central section Follower National League.

The team has a 6-6 record and is hitting .500. However, everything can change in the blink of an eye, with the difference chicago cubs Third place is just one game away.

Each member of the Red Group is clear about the franchise's goal Eli de la Cruz He is one of the best people who knows how to put this into practice.

Finally, defense will always be a golden plus for the Kwisekians. In 12 meetings Eli Dela Cruz He pitched at shortstop in 108 total innings. Among them, he struck out 20 runners, recorded 16 assists, while completing two double plays and committing five errors. Its participation rate is 0.878%.

There is still a lot to see about a star in the making, who has charmed major league fans in such a short time.

