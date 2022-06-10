June 10, 2022

Case Byron Castillo, Live: Chile, Ecuador or Colombia to the 2022 World Cup | FIFA's decision

Cassandra Curtis June 10, 2022

The start of the Chilean offensive

On May 5, the National Football Association issued its ruling in the case of the Ecuadorean national team, Byron Castillo. This, after a press complaint was raised about the footballer’s falsification of his nationality to object to the recent qualifiers with the South American team.

Colombia will be the country of birth of Castillo, who played in both games against the red team en route to the World Cup in Qatar (a draw and an Ecuadorean victory). Therefore, the Chilean Football Board of Directors submitted a complaint to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, arguing that “the facts are very serious and must be thoroughly investigated”. Thus, the final picture of the arrangement could change dramatically in favor of Chile.

The sports legal action was announced by the ANFP, through a public statement. In the summary, the entity asserted that “there is infinite evidence that the player was born in Colombia, in the city of Tumaco, on July 25, 1995, and not on November 10, 1998, in the Ecuadorean city of General Villamil Playas”.

He added that “the world of football cannot turn a blind eye to too many tests. The practice of serious and conscious offenses in the registration of players cannot be accepted, especially when we are talking about a global competition. There must be fair play on and off the field.”

In the statement, the national football governing body also specified that the complaint was filed on Wednesday, May 4 “through the Carlezzo Lawyers study.” The lawsuit came “against the player Byron David Castillo Segura and the Ecuadorean Football Federation, due to the use of a false birth certificate and a false declaration of age and nationality by the said player.”

