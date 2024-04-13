April 13, 2024

Cesar Prieto extended streak with St. Louis

Cassandra Curtis April 13, 2024

It seems like it's only a matter of time before Cesar Brito Make your first appearance in Major League Baseball (MLB) With the first team street. Louis Cardinals. His performance at the beginning of the season Triple It is already a sign that this level is too small for those who were born into it One hundred fires.

In spring training, he showed what he was capable of, posting an impressive .429 batting average, with 15 in 35 at-bats and at least 11 RBIs in 19 games.

However, eve Opening Day, St. Louis He decided that Cuban would not be part of the game and was sent to Minor leagues.

Cesar Prieto is still on fire in the minor leagues

Cesar Brito Had to wear a uniform Memphis RedbirdsCardinals affiliated in Triple. There, in his first 10 appearances, he showed he was more than just a contact hitter and collected four home runs.

The third baseman returned to the field again, Friday, April 12, for a doubleheader against Nashville Sounds And once again Antilles showed that he is worthy of being promoted to Big leagues.

You may be interested in: to 100 mph: Cesar Brito hits 4th home run of 2024 (+ video)

Britto He had three shutout cycles Memphis With a score of 6 x 0. It was in the fourth episode that he managed to reach the scoreboard.

With a man in front and no out, he reached base on a birdie. However, he was fortunate that the catcher's pitch was first nashvilleIt deviated from its course and was able to reach the central area. Then his colleague Alfonso Rivas scored a brace, with the Cuban scoring the partial goal 2×0.

See also  Alianza Lima vs Sporting Cristal LIVE Final League 1 2021 by Goal Peru ONLINE FREE: anytime and anywhere to watch today's match minute by minute live broadcast of Peruvian Football | golperu online | cmd live online | red card | Sports

from hereCesar Brito He extended a streak of four straight games with one hit. He already has 13 hits in 11 games. Only in two of them could he connect the undeniable. Additionally, he has a .325 average and nine runs scored.

It seems the unknown is when St. Louis Cardinals He will make the decision to bring in the 24-year-old third baseman to make his debut MLB.

