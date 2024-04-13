Summary of the match Puebla vs Cruz Azul (0-1). Goal

to Blue cross It is very difficult for them to score goals away from home, they are a team that dominates their opponents, but when they face the opponent's goal they lack shooting. With this background against Puebla He secured a miraculous 1-0 win thanks to a penalty kick just after the hour mark Uriel Antuna To sleep in third place in the rankings though It tied with 29 points with Toluca and America.

Antuna's goal gave Cruz Azul the win

The penalty kick was how the three points remained in the Blue's bag, which is a fair reward because It was the team that tried more on the field If it had not been for his bad goal, the result would have been greater.

Meetings come and go and the machine misses the man more and more every day. Toro Fernandezthe Uruguayan who arrived as the focus of the attack, but he injured his knee very early in the tournament and that affected him in games like tonight where they did not know how to score goals.

The first half is heavenly They can score up to three goalsBut the goal was not good at all in Anselme's team, the strategist who was moving his plan so that his team could add points and return to the first positions, as is the case now, as they are only behind Toluca and América on goal difference.

Carlos Rotondi was the most dangerous player in the Conqueror Blues sideThe Argentine was tired of trying to hit the goal of Araña Rodriguez, who made some saves.

In the supplementary match the dynamics of the match were the same, and the Celestials' proposal was to go to the front, but without luck against the Puebla team.

La Franja tried to fight back during periods of the match but he was in front of Kevin Mir, and the Colombian goalkeeper showed why. We see it in Premier League clubs.

When the game was about to end, VAR called for Katja EtzelThe match referee sees a handball inside the Puebla area and applies the maximum penalty for that Brilliantly compiled by Uriel Antuna In order to announce the second successive victory for the machine.

