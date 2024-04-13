April 13, 2024

Yuli Gurriel has signed a 2024 MLB contract

Cassandra Curtis April 13, 2024 2 min read

Finally, the Cuban veteran Yuli Gurelconcluded an agreement with the ninth of Atlanta BravesAccording to sources.

World Championship Champion with Houston Astros And a former member of Miami Marlins Through 2023, he has put up big numbers in his eight-season career. Despite not receiving a contract in the offseason, he never lost focus in training, as he was part of the Cuban team at FEPCUBE to stay in tune.

This was announced in recent days Yuli Gurel Agents have changed and are being… Jane Matto His new representative, according to information from the Cuban correspondent Francis Romero Through your profile social network.

Yuli Gurriel has signed a new MLB contract in 2024

The journalist himself Notified On Saturday, April 13, afternoon, the 39-year-old slugger finally agreed with the organization Major League Baseball (MLB): Atlanta Braves And the Cuban player Yuli Gurel “They have agreed to the deal, according to sources.”, pointed out. He explained that the agreement Minor leagues And that he should be given time by Triple-A with a group Gwinnett Stripers.

“pineapple” Also known as the 2021 batting champion, he will add depth to the team. He has extensive experience as a starter (787 games), a position in which he will share Matt Olson In moments of rest. and as a designated hitter (30 games), where he is a regular Marcel Ozuna.

Playing on the field Trust Sun ParkWhich will be his new home, has extraordinary numbers. He generated a .333/.368/.500 offensive line, with four extra-base hits (three doubles and a home run), eight RBIs and three runs scored. The result of two hits in eight career games.

