Tulio Gomez, concerned about the lack of a stadium for Sudamericana against Alianza | South American Cup

America de Cali and Alianza FC are preparing to play the Copa Sudamericana match scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, and it is not yet known which stadium will host this match.

After the Alianza management's decision to go to Valledupar, the South American Confederation confirmed that the stadium did not meet the stipulated conditions for playing an international match due to the poor condition of the stadium, so they began looking for other options such as Barranquilla and Bogotá. .

However, the Barranquilla Mayor's Office denied playing at the Metropolitano because America's fans could not enter and Bogotá was an option but CONMEBOL decided that a team located above sea level could not play at altitude.

Given these rejections, Alianza and América do not know where they will play this commitment, and the scarlet club's largest shareholder, Tulio Gomez, expressed his concern via his social network “X”.

“At this time at 3:35pm on Saturday, we still do not have a specific stadium for the Alianza Valledupar vs. Cali America match. CONMEBOL has not approved the El Campin stadium due to the height difference,” Gomez said.

Additionally, the contributor left open the possibility of Pascual Guerrero being an option, although he did not rule out the possibility of Barranquilla as well.

Tulio Gomez concluded his speech by saying: “We have Barranquilla as an alternative, or if CONMEBOL allows it, we will play in Pascual. In any case, America is home in any stadium.”