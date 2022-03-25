Canada is one point away from getting a ticket and Mexico can qualify for the Olympics

2022-03-24

If there are no two closing dates concacaf . octagon course for Qatar 2022, Landscape turned red hot and Canada He’s the only one who actually has one foot in the World Cup.

Those for Maple Leaf are actually seeded, but with a date point 13 that will play on Sunday, they can confirm their ticket. Watch octagonal concacaf table

Canada, still at the top with 25 points, can celebrate their return to the World Cup finals 36 years after visiting Jamaica at Kingstom.

Mexico can seal the pass in the Olympics

United State And the Mexicowho are second and third respectively with 22 points, could also qualify on Sunday.

Americans will receive Panama And the Mexico He will visit Honduras at the Olympic Stadium. To do that they have to win their matches and hopefully Costa Rica Draw or lose a visit savior.