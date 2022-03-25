Canada is one point away from getting a ticket and Mexico can qualify for the Olympics

2022-03-24
If there are no two closing dates concacaf . octagon course for Qatar 2022, Landscape turned red hot and Canada He’s the only one who actually has one foot in the World Cup.
Those for Maple Leaf are actually seeded, but with a date point 13 that will play on Sunday, they can confirm their ticket. Watch octagonal concacaf table
Canada, still at the top with 25 points, can celebrate their return to the World Cup finals 36 years after visiting Jamaica at Kingstom.
Mexico can seal the pass in the Olympics
United State And the Mexicowho are second and third respectively with 22 points, could also qualify on Sunday.
Americans will receive Panama And the Mexico He will visit Honduras at the Olympic Stadium. To do that they have to win their matches and hopefully Costa Rica Draw or lose a visit savior.
Canaleros and Ticos are forced to win their matches to reach the last day with hope.
date 13
Sunday 27 March
2:05 pm. Canada vs. Jamaica
3:05 pm: El Salvador vs. Costa Rica
5:00 PM USA time Panama
5:05 PM Honduras vs. Mexico
What every team needs in history 13
Canada
Win or tie with Jamaica
United State
– Defeat Panama
Costa Rica draw or lose with El Salvador
Mexico
– beat Honduras
Costa Rica draw or lose with El Salvador
Costa Rica
– Defeat El Salvador
– Mexico does not add against Honduras
The United States draws or loses with Panama
Panama
– Defeat the United States
– Mexico does not add against Honduras
Costa Rica loses to El Salvador
