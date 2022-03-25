March 25, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Canada is one point away from getting a ticket and Mexico can qualify for the Olympics

Canada is one point away from getting a ticket and Mexico can qualify for the Olympics

Cassandra Curtis March 25, 2022 2 min read

2022-03-24

  • Douglas Oriana Cibrian

If there are no two closing dates concacaf . octagon course for Qatar 2022, Landscape turned red hot and Canada He’s the only one who actually has one foot in the World Cup.

Those for Maple Leaf are actually seeded, but with a date point 13 that will play on Sunday, they can confirm their ticket. Watch octagonal concacaf table

Canada, still at the top with 25 points, can celebrate their return to the World Cup finals 36 years after visiting Jamaica at Kingstom.

Mexico can seal the pass in the Olympics

United State And the Mexicowho are second and third respectively with 22 points, could also qualify on Sunday.

Americans will receive Panama And the Mexico He will visit Honduras at the Olympic Stadium. To do that they have to win their matches and hopefully Costa Rica Draw or lose a visit savior.

Canaleros and Ticos are forced to win their matches to reach the last day with hope.

date 13
Sunday 27 March
2:05 pm. Canada vs. Jamaica
3:05 pm: El Salvador vs. Costa Rica
5:00 PM USA time Panama
5:05 PM Honduras vs. Mexico

What every team needs in history 13

Canada
Win or tie with Jamaica

United State
– Defeat Panama
Costa Rica draw or lose with El Salvador

Mexico
– beat Honduras
Costa Rica draw or lose with El Salvador

Costa Rica
– Defeat El Salvador
– Mexico does not add against Honduras
The United States draws or loses with Panama

Panama
– Defeat the United States
– Mexico does not add against Honduras
Costa Rica loses to El Salvador

See also  This is how Choco Lozano reacted on social media after a barrage of criticism for his failure against the United States at F4 Ten.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Peru vs. Uruguay match date, where they play, date and channel for Qatar 2022 qualifiers | Uruguay Sorry | Sports

March 24, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Time, stadium, squad and location to watch the CONCACAF Qualifier match

March 24, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

He did not wait for the duel with the USA and Martino submitted his resignation to the trio in a surprising way.

March 24, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Trump sued CND in 2016 for linking Hillary Clinton to Russia

March 25, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Canada is one point away from getting a ticket and Mexico can qualify for the Olympics

March 25, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Russian intelligence officers are in Mexico, according to a high-ranking US general | international | News

March 25, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Is it possible to predict premature births? science answers

March 25, 2022 Zera Pearson