March 24, 2022

Peru vs. Uruguay match date, where they play, date and channel for Qatar 2022 qualifiers | Uruguay Sorry | Sports

March 24, 2022

The most awaited game by fans . Faces will appear this week in the duel of the 17th day of A booked prediction match where both teams are one step closer to qualifying for the World Cup. Here we tell you when they are playing, at what time and on which channel you can follow the broadcast.

When do you play peru vs. Uruguay?

Peru vs. Uruguay will play on Thursday, March 24, the Qatar 2022 qualifiers. The match will take place from the Centenario stadium, where the Uruguay team will seek to secure its qualification for Qatar 2022 by winning, while the Peru team intends to strike as follows: Visitors.

Anytime Peru vs. Uruguay?

The match between the Peruvian national team and the Uruguayan team will be broadcast from 8:30 pm in Montevideo, where it will be light blue locally. In Peru you can catch up on this great game from 6:30 pm. Remember that match Peru vs. Uruguay will play at Centenario Stadium.

Peru vs. Uruguay: Which TV channel is broadcasting the match?

The match between Peru vs. Uruguay will be broadcast by Movistar Deportes (Channel 3 and 703 in HD) and América TV (Channel 4) if you want to watch it from Peruvian territory. In addition, it can be seen from the territory of Charrúa via VTV or VTV Plus.

Uruguay vs. Peru face each other in the history of the 17th Qatar 2022 Qualifiers in Montevideo. Get to know all the details.

