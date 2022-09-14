Jurgen Klopp slams Todd Boehle for wanting an All-Star game in England

Todd Boyle, owner of Chelsea FC Premier Leaguesparked controversy with his recent statements about English football. American businessman Suggest that the Premier League have its own All-Star Game Between the northern and southern teams so that the league can have more capital income.

“I hope the Premier League learns a little more about American sports and really starts to see why we don’t have an All-Star Game or why we don’t have a tournament with the bottom four teams in the standings. People are talking about more money for the pyramid. MLB played their All-Star game this year and they won 200 Million dollars between Monday and Tuesday. You can do an All-Star game in the North against the South to fund the pyramid more easily.”Buhli said recently.

Klopp rejects this proposal

However, the idea does not seem to appeal to many of the figures that make up the Premier League. Jurgen Kloppthe Liverpool strategist, was questioned about it and answered frankly about his style.

“Excellent. When you find a date for that, you can call me… Do you want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well and let them play against a football team?”identified the German helmsman, who made clear his empty support for this initiative.