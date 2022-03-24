Time, stadium, squad and location to watch the CONCACAF Qualifier match

2022-03-23

Panama You will receive this Thursday (7:05 PM) the excluded HondurasOn the twelfth day of CONCACAF Octagonwith the sole aim of achieving a victory that allows him to continue his dream of qualifying directly for him Qatar – 2022.

The fencing that will be played on the field Rommel FernandezFrom Panama City, is presented to canaleros definitively. Local victory and stumble Costa Ricawho receives the leader Canadathat would leave the Panamanians one step closer to securing, at least, the playoffs.

Winning will also allow Panama Approach positions that give direct access to the World Cup. However, the Danish Spanish Spanish coach Thomas ChristiansenYou don’t want to trust despite the fact that Honduras It will be served without its main ingredients.

“It is still a game of cheating, Honduras will come with young children with enthusiasm, who want to impress them and their place in the team. For this reason, we have to play a serious game, with respect for the opponent, but from the first minute we go out to win,” said Christiansen.

tie for CONCACAF Three tickets are given directly to Qatar 2020 And the possibility of a play-off match for the fourth-placed team against the winner of the tie Oceania.