Time, stadium, squad and location to watch the CONCACAF Qualifier match

2022-03-23
Panama You will receive this Thursday (7:05 PM) the excluded HondurasOn the twelfth day of CONCACAF Octagonwith the sole aim of achieving a victory that allows him to continue his dream of qualifying directly for him Qatar – 2022.
The fencing that will be played on the field Rommel FernandezFrom Panama City, is presented to canaleros definitively. Local victory and stumble Costa Ricawho receives the leader Canadathat would leave the Panamanians one step closer to securing, at least, the playoffs.
Winning will also allow Panama Approach positions that give direct access to the World Cup. However, the Danish Spanish Spanish coach Thomas ChristiansenYou don’t want to trust despite the fact that Honduras It will be served without its main ingredients.
“It is still a game of cheating, Honduras will come with young children with enthusiasm, who want to impress them and their place in the team. For this reason, we have to play a serious game, with respect for the opponent, but from the first minute we go out to win,” said Christiansen.
tie for CONCACAF Three tickets are given directly to Qatar 2020 And the possibility of a play-off match for the fourth-placed team against the winner of the tie Oceania.
With three days left, Canadawith 25 units, leads the octogoanal and this Thursday can seal the rating, followed by United State And the Mexicowith 21 years old Panama with 17, Costa Rica With 16. Follow savior, with 9 points, Jamaica with 7 and Honduras with 3.
The main Panamanian doubt against the letter “H” is on the left side, where Eric Davis Low with punishment, like Alfredo Mejia by katracha band.
after face HondurasAnd the Panamawho aspires to play the World Cup for the second time, will play against him United State I will shut down at home before Canada.
– ‘Bolillo’ Gomez returns to Panama –
for this part, Honduras reach to Panama With no chance of qualifying. El Karacho is at the bottom of the pre-world championships, where they are still ignorant of victory and have only had three draws and eight defeats.
The rate of infection will be determined by the Colombian technician Hernan Dario Gomezwho goes back to Panama After this country’s first choice rating into a World Cup Russia 2018.
“Bolillo” seeks to renew the catracha team, which was its last participation in the World Cup Brazil 2014.
On PanamaThe coffee technician won’t have his personality, the tips Albert Ellis And the Anthony Lozano. Neither the captain nor the defender Minor FigueroaNot even flyers Alfredo Mejia And the Debbie Flores.
Selfie and smiles! The Honduran national team traveled to Panama for the qualifiers on Thursday at the Rommel Fernandez Stadium. Postcards taken with a TEN lens from the game “H”.
“We have brought in footballers who have been with us for a short time, and we want to look at different options for the formation of eleven players for the match against Panama. Honduras is not in a good moment, but we will be a team with dignity and we can at least achieve results,” Bolillo said.
Possible lineups:
Panama: Luis Mejia; Michael Murillo, Andres Andrade, Fidel Escobar, Jorge Gutierrez; Anibal Godoy, Adalberto Carrascoela; Edgar Barcenas, Alberto Quintero, Jose Luis Rodriguez; Roland Blackburn. DT: Thomas Christiansen
Honduras: Bubba Lopez; Marcelo Santos, Denel Maldonado, Marcelo Pereira, Wesley Decas; Brian Acosta, Juan Delgado, Kervin Arriaga, Kevin Lopez; Brian Sakaza and Rommel Keto. DT: Hernan Dario Gomez
