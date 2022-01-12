Brighton summons Moisés Caicedo in an emergency to confront the wounded Enock Mwepu and Yves Bissouma | Ecuadoreans abroad | Sports

The Seagulls indicated in a statement on its official website that it has withdrawn Kaiseido from the loan period at Berchot.

Brighton and Hove Albion team reported, on Wednesday, the return of Ecuadorean midfielder Moises Caicedo to the squad of Ecuadorean midfielder Moises Caicedo, whose message was passed to the English Premier League team, but last August he was loaned to Belgian Beerschot for continuity.

And the Brighton newspaper published in its report, “The Ecuadorean international returns to the English Premier League squad, provided he obtains an international mandate.” official web.

Al-Nawras indicated that they withdrew Caicedo from the loan period with the Belgian team, Berchot, and that his return is covered by an international mandate. This is due to the 20-year-old Tricolor being loaned until the end of the current season to the entire Belgian First Division, that is, until roughly June 2022.

The urgent call came due to losses incurred by Zambian Enoch Mwebo and Ivorian Malian Yves Bisoma, both midfielders.

Mwebo was injured last Saturday against West Bromwich in the FA Cup, while Bisoma plays in Cameroon with Mali in the African Nations Cup.

“With Enoch Mwebo injured against West Brom and Yves Bisuma in the Africa Cup of Nations, we have asked Moses to give Graham an additional option in midfield,” Dan Ashworth told the club’s website.

Caicedo, an international player with Ecuador since October 2020 when the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup began, defended the Brighton shirt in a Carabao Cup match against Cardiff City. He was also off the bench for the first two games of the current Premier League season.

However, manager Graham Potter could not give him enough minutes in the Premier League, and Brighton’s board decided to hand him over to the Jupiler Pro League in Belgium. With Beerschot, Caicedo played more than ten matches in the League Championship and two more in the Belgian Cup (Becker van Beljic).

His contract with Brighton runs for four and a half years and expires on June 30, 2025.