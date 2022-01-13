Summary of the match Inter Milan and Juventus 2-1 | Italian Super Cup Final

Editorial Mediotiempo

Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, Milan / 12.01.2022 17:25:14

the Inter de Milan stay with 2022 edition of the Italian Super Cup the Beat Juventus 2-1 In a duel that lasted until over time He was from Chile, Alexis Sanchez, who gave his sixth title to the Nerazzurri after 12 years of not doing so, with a touchdown in the last play before a penalty shootout.

The match showed a lot of quality, but it was very close. start meeting, Lautaro Martinez forward And when he hit the ball poorly, he sent it to one side, and in the 11th minute Giorgio Chiellini asked for a penalty kick on Nicolo Barilla, but nothing was scored.

Recording opened at 25 minutes American scored Weston McKinney A good cross header from Alvaro Morata, who had previously received from Dejan Kulusevsky. The target was a bucket of cold water for Milan.

The Inter ones calmed down little by little and at 32 minutes, Edin Dzeko fell in the area Juventus to commit a mistake by Mattia de Sciglio. There was no doubt, a very childish criminal At 34′ Lautaro Martinez scored To put a 1-1 with a shoe that nearly broke the net in the middle.

Already in the second half, Vecchia Signora tried with a left-footed shot from Federico Bernardeschi in the 47th minute did not hit the goal of Samir Handanovic. Bernardeschi himself would have had another 49 minutes in a one-on-one play, although the ball is now over the Inter Milan goal.

The result was tied and extra time had to be played. In that case, Alexis Sanchez He tried in the 94th minute with a header that almost smeared Perrin’s leg, it looked like a goal, because the goalkeeper did not reach the ball. Dybala tried 98′ With the ball he sent from a side he had space in.

In the only minute added in extra time, 121′, Alexis appeared In the area to end almost in the face of Beren. All this product is from A Alex Sandro’s confidence, who wanted to lower the ball to Chiellini’s chest so that it would explode, but they were expected and left the ball to the Chilean player to shoot it and Inter awards the Super Cup, him too Italian league leader.