Video. Sports announcer stars in a stunning heel drop in a full live broadcast

Fox Sports reporter Christina Pink went viral on social media when she slipped on the wet floor.

Celebrity sports presenter Christina Pink had an amazing fall while doing a live broadcast for Fox Sports, with the reporter wearing high heels while the floor was wet.

The announcer was interviewing basketball player Amir Kofi, accompanying the Los Angeles Clippers, and the journalist was standing next to the player when his teammates made several jokes between them, they dropped the water causing several puddles to remain on the field.

Pink was about to turn around to close her post when she slumped and suffered a severe fall that caught the attention of everyone present who came to try to help the presenter.

Despite being hit hard by Pink, she started laughing out loud at the incident and quickly sat down while the cameras missed any details.

Soon, Pink wrote on her Twitter account, “To everyone who asks, I’m fine. There was water in the stadium… I appreciate all the messages” because the 17-second video showing the incident quickly went viral on social networks His followers were worried about the heavy blow.

The match was played last Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena. With 21 points, Kofi took Los Angeles’ 106-93 win over Atlanta.

