Have you canceled the Mazatlan vs America match? This is known after heavy floods

On Friday, America and Mazatlan face each other in the Kraken, but the city of Sinaluan is underwater.

It’s supposed to be on Friday America back on track to face Mazatlanas part of 11 round From Inaugural Championship 2022However, the weather problem may cause the match to be cancelled.

During the morning and afternoon of this day, several parts of Sinaloa City were affected Heavy rain to the extent that it caused floods At various points, especially the corridor and the entire coastal area. This caused concern ahead of tonight’s game, which takes place at the Kraken Stadium.

as a result , huge eagles You can know that word right now Suspension does not go through the authorities of Liga MXso it stays in place that the whistle corresponds to stipulated, at 9:05 PM CMT.

The eagles are trying to keep rolling

For now, Fernando Ortiz’s “America” ​​piles up Five games in a row with Al-Nassrso they will want to maintain that streak against Mazatlan, although Canioneros defender Nestor Fedrio has already warned against it. They will do everything To keep the three points.

For this commitment, Azulcrimas They won’t be able to rely on it Emilio Larra Not with Roger Martinez because of injury. The good news is that The return of Nestor Araujo After you have missed two games and be ready to be part of eleven.

