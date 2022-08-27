Giovanni dos Santos ignored Mazatlan’s suggestion, he won’t play

Midtime Opening

Giovanni dos SantosFormer national team player ignore him suggestion Mazatlan FC To play minutes in Mexican football. The gunboats They were interested in acquiring the services of the Barcelona youth team. however, The player did not respond to suggest everyone MX League.

Sinaloa Division Strategist, Gabriel Knightconfirmed that Giovanni dos Santos He will not play for his teamat least for the rest of the course Opening 2022. The Argentine had previously confirmed the team’s interest in the Mexican, at the end of the fifth day’s match against him Cougars.

Los Cañoneros are not in a position to wait for more reinforcements, so that way they will have practically closed the transfers for the current tournament. “I did not speak to him, and could not speak because there was no intention of attending”Caballero was announced for the quarterback en Kancha.

“This (Giovanni’s arrival) arose from the possibility of a place Painting gave me choice. An offer was made to him, but nothing happened after that. Directing made him a suggestion and maybe it wasn’t the one that interested him. Nothing happened and nothing was said about him again.”

Oldest Dos Santos Brothers Not playing officially Since his departure from America Eagles in June 2021. Although it remains in good shape at Coapa facilities and in testing in the United States, 2005 U-17 World Champion I will have no more proposals from Mexican football, for now.