Carlos Zambrano ignites Boca Juniors warnings after retiring from training. Sick | Argentina

The bad oppresses the Peruvian defender. After the blow to Dario Benedetto And the suspension of the Boca Juniors board of directors, Carlos Zambrano trained to the limit to make a strong return to the Argentine Championship. However, Argentine media confirmed that “Caesar” suffered a breakdown in the team’s last training session, two days before the match against Atletico Tucuman.

However, despite these physical flaws, Carlos Zambrano will consider Boca Juniors’ duel against Atletico Tucuman. DT Hugo Ibarra sees no obstacle to a possible absence.

The latest information from Carlos Zambrano

In the world Boca Juniors is still unforgettable Episode starring Dario Benedetto and Carlos Zambrano; Both players were penalized for giving the public a bad image. Now that he has served his sentence, the Peruvian hopes to come back strong and continue to stand behind the team, but Today it has been removed and broken and this generated surprises in the technical order.

Despite this, they at Boca Juniors understand that this is part of football and they trust the Peruvian’s physical progress, and in this way they will keep him in mind for the weekend. It should be noted that even today, Carlos Zambrano has collected 9 matches this season Argentine football.

How are Boca Juniors?

Currently, Boca Juniors occupies the tenth place in Argentine football with 23 points from 15 matches played. The ambition of “Xeneixe” is to continue climbing the positions, which is why this weekend they are forced to defeat the leader Atlético Tucumán. See also Criticism of Neymar after his exclusion from Paris Saint-Germain

