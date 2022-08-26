Olympia is committed to throwing the municipality into a full stadium to advance to the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF League

2022-08-25

The Olympia He qualified next Thursday for the quarter-finals of the Concacaf League after his victory Municipal Minimum at Chelato Uclés thanks to both Michael Chirinos (1-0, sum 3-2).

The albums were more than compelled to advance to the next round for a better team and because fans responded by filling the stands of the building, hoping that the team they loved would be a steamer over the red, but it wasn’t, although in the end they were left satisfied with the result.

Olympia Now you will see the faces against him Deriangen From Nicaragua, the team that just eliminated the champion of the competition, and Communications.

The game started with good feelings for those who are Peter Truglio that started at the top with Jorge Toro Benguchi s Brian Moya. It must be remembered that the Merengue team could not count on him Jerry Bingson s Punic Garcia For the red they saw on their way out.