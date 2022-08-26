August 26, 2022

Olympia is committed to throwing the municipality into a full stadium to advance to the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF League

August 26, 2022

2022-08-25

The Olympia He qualified next Thursday for the quarter-finals of the Concacaf League after his victory Municipal Minimum at Chelato Uclés thanks to both Michael Chirinos (1-0, sum 3-2).

The albums were more than compelled to advance to the next round for a better team and because fans responded by filling the stands of the building, hoping that the team they loved would be a steamer over the red, but it wasn’t, although in the end they were left satisfied with the result.

Olympia Now you will see the faces against him Deriangen From Nicaragua, the team that just eliminated the champion of the competition, and Communications.

The game started with good feelings for those who are Peter Truglio that started at the top with Jorge Toro Benguchi s Brian Moya. It must be remembered that the Merengue team could not count on him Jerry Bingson s Punic Garcia For the red they saw on their way out.

Jorge Benguchi played for commentator Jerry Bingson at Olympia. (photo by Alex Perez)

However, it was the visit that generated the first danger. Shot from a distance Rudy Barrientos In the forced 11th minute Edric Mengevar To jump and send the ball to the corner.

The locals continued to dominate, but they lacked the last pass to do damage. add to that troglio Lost Carlos Mango Sanchez 15 minutes ago due to physical problems and the young man entered his place Guzman Figueroa.

Municipal He brought the danger to the opposing court again in the 34th minute, after a header inside the area and Minjivar Stretch again to deflect the corner kick.

With 0-0 we went to rest and complement, troglio Move the seat. Bngosh s Edwin Rodriguez They left for Diego Reyes s Michael ChirinosIn order to increase the movement in the red zone. have served him.

Michael Chirino came on as a substitute and Team Olympia beat Municipal. (photo by Alex Perez)

chirinos He who opened the recording at 64 after taking advantage of the deflection Jose Pinto At a corner he entered forward unmarked to make the Nacional explode.

After the egg target, Municipal He didn’t lower his arms, he was looking for a tie and was about to make it happen. one play Matos Then release the right hand that was covered again Minjivar to 87.

The pointer did not move and the match ended with the victory of the Lions, who are looking for the coveted international title.

data sheet

Olympia: Olympia: Edric Menjivar, Major Nunez, Juan Pablo Montes, Jose Garcia, Carlos Sanchez; Germain Mejia, Jorge Alvarez, Edwin Rodriguez, Jose Pinto; Jorge Benguchi and Brian Moya.

Municipal: Ricardo Cherry Moises Hernandez, Melquiades Portillo, Jose Rosales, Jose Martinez, Matias Rotondi, Steve Makoca, Jose Morales, Eduardo Soto, Antonio Lopez and Rudy Barrientos

Changes in Olympia: Carlos Sanchez, Jorge Benguchi, Edwin Rodriguez and Brian Moya left for Gusman Figueroa, Diego Reyes, Michel Chirinos and Carlos Pineda.

Changes in the municipality: Jose Martinez, Rudi Barrientos, Antonio Lopez, Eduardo Soto and Moses Hernandez left for Matos, Sequin, Cesar Archela, Luis Martinez and John Mendes.

yellow: Rudi Barrientos, Jose Rosales; Guzman Figueroa.

There was no blubber.

