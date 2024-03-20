César Brito SONÓ MADERO opened the list for St. Louis

Just days before the start opening day From MLB, each franchise must make decisions about who does and does not make the 40-man roster. Oliver Marbledirector of St. Louis CardinalsLooks like there's a complicated decision coming for 2024. Cuban Cesar Brito He's doing everything he can to get one of those places right now Spring training.

The result is square

Young Antilles He simply sees that clearly in spring training of 2024. Before the game vs New York Mets On March 19, their offensive line was impressive. He averaged .423/.448/.910 with seven RBIs and three runs scored. amazing!

You may be interested in: OFFICIAL: The Miami Marlins have removed the Venezuelan prospect from the roster

Cesar Brito opened the scoreboard for the St. Louis Cardinals

he Port Saint Luciehome of spring training New York MetsIt was received on the night of March 19th St. Louis Cardinals Hence to Cesar Brito. Cuban lined up as the sixth baseman and third baseman «Red Birds».

In his first at-bat, in the top of the second inning, he would face the pitcher Shawnmania. Your partner Ivan Herrera He was at third base and that's where glory would come to him. With one out at the plate and the first delivery, a four-seam fastball at 93.8 mph that stayed in the center of the plate the entirety of the plate, the left-handed hitter connected at the right time and put the ball into center field.

You may be interested in: City 5: Cesar Brito beat the St. Louis Cardinals

Box New York Mets I was in front “take care of” For the third man, but the young man almost put the ball in his hand on the field, which is impossible for the opposing defense. It will be drawn number eight for 2024.

Without further ado, I leave you with pictures of the play…





For more information, follow our official WhatsApp channel