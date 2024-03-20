Curry over Jordan

In this new era practically dominated by technology, it is common to see great personalities entering the world of podcasting. the number Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron JamesI didn't want to miss the opportunity to participate in one to talk about basketball.

Big star National Basketball Association Team up with the previous player JJ Riddick To create a new program in the above format. The goal is to talk exclusively about any topic related to the specialty they both practice.

“ “Make sense of the game” is the name of the podcast where LeBron James And JJ Riddick Every week they will put out an episode. It premiered on Tuesday, March 19, and they wasted no time talking about it a bit Stephen Curry.

More than 20 minutes into the first episode, they both took the opportunity to talk about how to number 30 Golden State Warriors You changed the story of the game in NBA. The former player mentioned that in his time when there was a 19-point lead with time left to play, they actually took the bench. On the other side, LeBron James He explained that this is no longer seen because of what Curry has done since his arrival.

“I think since 08-09, when Curry came into the league, the whole narrative has changed. He did it on his own, without anyone's help. Now there's no upside, it's like it's Pat Mahomes now.”The Lakers player expressed.

You may be interested in: Record triple-double: D'Angelo Russell ties with Los Angeles Lakers

For LeBron, James Iverson and Curry are more influential than Jordan

In turn, he expressed it even though we all know what he means Michael Jordan In the world of basketball, Stephen Curry And Allen Iverson They are the players who had the biggest impact on me NBA Because he follows the league.

“Iverson and Steve were so connected that the kids felt like they could be like them. They were the ones you didn't always count on, as they were small in stature, but they definitely set the possibilities. “Those two are the ones you really want to see playing every night. “claimed Lebron.

In addition, he concluded by saying that the long sleeves on the arms are used by most people for imitation Allen Iversonjust like everyone wants to make great three-point baskets Stephen Curry.

For more information, follow our official WhatsApp channel.