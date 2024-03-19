March 20, 2024

Courtois suffers a fracture in his right meniscus during Real Madrid training

Cassandra Curtis March 19, 2024 2 min read
March 19, 2024 at 12:52 ET

The Madrid player withdrew from training crying, and the tests he underwent confirmed his new knee injury

Thibaut Courtois He will be absent from the field for a period ranging between four and six weeks after suffering a tear in the meniscus in his right leg during training on Tuesday, according to what various sources revealed to Al-Monitor. espn.

This news represents a severe setback for the Belgian goalkeeper, as he was scheduled to return to the field next April after recovering from the injury he suffered to the cruciate ligament in his left leg last August.

“After the tests conducted today on our player Thibaut Courtois He was diagnosed with a torn internal meniscus in his right knee. The injury occurred during today's training. Waiting for development,” Al reported Madrid On his website.

Sources indicate espn Which CourtoisAfter weak support, he withdrew from training on Tuesday, crying and very emotional.

Courtois was planning to appear again at the end of April, and Ancelotti himself admitted it after the match Osasunathat both the 31-year-old goalkeeper and army He will be available for the quarter-final match Champions League Against him Manchester city.

After the latest setback, neither happened real madrid no Thibaut Courtois They want to risk the timeline of the new injury developing, so it's possible that the goalkeeper won't play for the rest of the season.

