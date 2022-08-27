Liverpool vs. Bournemouth – Match Report – 27 August 2022

For the first time in history, Liverpool scored nine goals in a Premier League match.

The overwhelming Liverpool returned to the Premier League, late but with determination, to defeat Bournemouth and claim their first win in the competition that coincided with the acquittal of Roberto Firmino.

It was a historic victory. The Reds equaled the record held by Manchester United, which they achieved twice, against Ipswich in 1995 and Southampton in 2021, and Leicester against Southampton in 2019. For the first time in history, Liverpool scored nine goals in a Premier League match.

Although the success was choral, the fencing was especially relevant for Firmino. The Brazilian lost fame last year. The arrivals of Colombian Luis Diaz last year and Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez this summer have made Firmino less important despite the departure of Senegalese Sadio Mane to Bayern.

The South American had a lot to do with the character, who appeared at Anfield to reflect on the Reds’ first victory. Success came too late. On the fourth day of the match, the title winner was trailed in the table after two draws in the first two games and last weekend’s loss to Manchester United.

Six minutes later the clash was already on its way to the red team. Two passes from Firmino and two goals. At Three by Luis Diaz At Six by Harvey Elliott.

Bournemouth was desperate. Mohamed Salah scored the third goal in a quarter of an hour, although it came in the 28th minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold saved with Firmino and beat Mark Travers again from outside the area. great goal

The fourth arrived in half an hour. The Brazilian scored the goal after a display by Salah on the right and a poor purge of the confused visiting defense amid a terrifying nightmare. In the addition before the first half came the fifth. In a corner kick for Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk hit the net.

The break stopped the avalanche but did not calm the red mood. Once the second half started, Chris Mepham put the ball into his own goal and extended Liverpool’s lead to six, making them seventh in game time. Firmino marked it. A short corner kick ended with a long shot from Alexander Arnold. She cleared the trays. But the Brazilian striker scored a new goal and the second at his expense.

The recording festival continues. Fabio Carvalho scored the eighth goal after a pass from Konstantinos Tsimikas, one of those who had minutes in the last half. Ruthless Klopp’s team, who made ninth through Luis Diaz at 85.

Despite his attempt, he did not take 10th place, an unprecedented historical record in the competition. He had chances but he didn’t and Liverpool settled on the equation for the biggest score in existence. Of course, for the first time in his history, he managed to score nine goals in a Premier League match.