March 24, 2022

He did not wait for the duel with the USA and Martino submitted his resignation to the trio in a surprising way.

Cassandra Curtis March 24, 2022
Tata Martino puts his Tri continuity in the hands of Femexfut

Mexico A base card is played against the United States and he knows it Gerardo Martino Who, at a press conference, left his stay in the air, and also threw the ball to Yon de Luisa, President of Femexfut.

Pulisic’s disdain for fans hardly reached Mexico

Gerardo Martino He emphasized that after an adverse result against the United States, things could get complicated for Mexico, despite the fact that they had two more matches to score points, however, in the face of a possible expulsion, Tata revealed that he had no control. Skip.

Martino commented that his continuity was not within his reach and that the responsibility for continuing with the trio clearly came from Fimxfoot and its chief. Louis YoungBut Tata warned that while remaining in office, he would work as hard as he could to reach the goal for which he was set.

Could Martino lose his job if he doesn’t beat the United States?

Historically, the Aztecs were a reason to remove the coach from his position, except that in previous operations they were national coaches. now with Gerardo Martino It can be complicated in terms of exit condition, which is the same as what Femexfut should assume if you change the helmsman.

Acevedo is the sensation of El Tri and what Ochoa did with the goalkeeper in the Central African Republic

