Olympia travels to the United States with all his offensive power to confront the El Salvador Eagle.

2022-03-25

The Olympia Put aside his thought and leadership in the order of the present Clausura Championship 2021-2022 They set their sights on the two preparation matches that they will play against Nisr El Salvador in the United States.

With the joy of driving in the National League, Pablo Lavalin and his team are not wasting time and are seeking continuity in the break, where they will play a double with the intent of not losing their group rhythm.

The merengue team has moved from the morning hours to Palmerola, where they plan to get on a plane at 1:10 pm to take them to the United States.

It may interest you: Manuel Keoseián is officially presented as the new DT of the Marathon: ‘We will work to enter the final stages’

It will be the first duel Sunday, March 27 in North Carolina. The offer will be in Wakemead football stadium, In Sector 101 Football Caryway Park City. The match is set to 5:00 PM local time. That day at 7:00 pm Honduran time.