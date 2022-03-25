Olympia travels to the United States with all his offensive power to confront the El Salvador Eagle.

2022-03-25
The Olympia Put aside his thought and leadership in the order of the present Clausura Championship 2021-2022 They set their sights on the two preparation matches that they will play against Nisr El Salvador in the United States.
With the joy of driving in the National League, Pablo Lavalin and his team are not wasting time and are seeking continuity in the break, where they will play a double with the intent of not losing their group rhythm.
The merengue team has moved from the morning hours to Palmerola, where they plan to get on a plane at 1:10 pm to take them to the United States.
It will be the first duel Sunday, March 27 in North Carolina. The offer will be in Wakemead football stadium, In Sector 101 Football Caryway Park City. The match is set to 5:00 PM local time. That day at 7:00 pm Honduran time.
The return match will be in two days Brooklyn, New York. Maimonides Park, located at 1904 Surf Street, will be where the lion and the eagles collide at 8:00 PM.
Tickets, which go on sale this week, can be purchased online. webwww.boletosexpress.com Or by going to the phone numbers: +1201713 9122 and +1 800530 4202.
Olympia to travel with all its attacking power
The meringues travel with almost a full squad, their strength is in the offensive part, where they have the potential. Payroll is as follows:
Jose Mendoza, Alex Barrios, Jose Garcia, Maylor Nunez; Brian Bekeles, Axel Maldonado, Felix Crisanto, Jonny Leveron; Carlos Pineda, Jose Mario Pinto, Michele Chirinos, Bunic Garcia; German Mejia, Jorge Alvarez, Rodrigo Rodriguez, Jared Velasquez; Pedro Gonzalez, Eddie Hernandez, Jerry Bingson, Diego Reyes and Justin Arboleda
Authorization of the technical staff and managers
Pablo Lavalin, Javier Sodero, Franco Saita, Orlando Clute; Osman Madrid, Nahum Perez, Cesar Henriquez and Carlos Suazo.
