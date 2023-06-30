MLB 2023 All-Star Game titles

Voting Phase 2 of the 2023 MLB All-Star Scotts Ballot concluded Thursday and ESPN announced the remaining starts for the All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard and scheduled for July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
Angels RB Shohei Ohtani and Braves player Ronald Acuña Jr. have points in their respective starting lineups for being the top vote-getters in the American League and National League, respectively. During Phase 1, players who win Phase 2 voting, which make up the rest All-Star Game starters, shown below.
Nine different clubs are represented among the rookies selected this year, with Rangers led by four. The Braves and Dodgers are tied for the NL championship with three starters, while the Rays and Angels also have several starters. Eight players won the fan vote for the first time in their careers, including a pair of rookies.
The full All-Star rosters, including backup and position players for both teams, will be announced Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Pitchers and bench players, a total of 23 players per team, will be chosen through a “player ballot” and selections made by the commissioner’s office.
designated hitter
Shohei Ohtani, Angels (Automatic selection as DB when you have the most AL votes in Stage 1)
