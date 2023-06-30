June 30, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

MLB 2023 All-Star Game titles

Cassandra Curtis June 30, 2023 1 min read

Voting Phase 2 of the 2023 MLB All-Star Scotts Ballot concluded Thursday and ESPN announced the remaining starts for the All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard and scheduled for July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Angels RB Shohei Ohtani and Braves player Ronald Acuña Jr. have points in their respective starting lineups for being the top vote-getters in the American League and National League, respectively. During Phase 1, players who win Phase 2 voting, which make up the rest All-Star Game starters, shown below.

Nine different clubs are represented among the rookies selected this year, with Rangers led by four. The Braves and Dodgers are tied for the NL championship with three starters, while the Rays and Angels also have several starters. Eight players won the fan vote for the first time in their careers, including a pair of rookies.

The full All-Star rosters, including backup and position players for both teams, will be announced Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Pitchers and bench players, a total of 23 players per team, will be chosen through a “player ballot” and selections made by the commissioner’s office.

designated hitter
Shohei Ohtani, Angels (Automatic selection as DB when you have the most AL votes in Stage 1)

See also  Can Messi return? Barcelona believes that the return of his prodigal son is possible: “If he returns, it will be free.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Mookie Betts will see action in his first HR Derby

June 30, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Chivas reached an agreement with PSV for Eric Gutierrez

June 30, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Weller Dita: “Cruz Azul is undoubtedly the biggest club in Mexico”

June 29, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

The answer is why we only see one side of the moon

June 30, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The restaurant promises a peso for each employee reaction: an error occurs

June 30, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Users accuse La Casa de los Famosos México of ‘fraud’ – Metro World News

June 30, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The Master of Biological Sciences receives a qualifying registration renewal by MEN

June 30, 2023 Zera Pearson