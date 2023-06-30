July 1, 2023

“We will try to put the best”

July 1, 2023

the Honduras national team He is already with his eyes HaitiIn what will be a do-or-die duel for both teams looking for a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament Gold Cup 2023.

Only victory in this last duel of the group stage serves Honduras and Diego Vasquez He looks very optimistic.

“We are already thinking about the match Haiti On Sunday, I think we just played a good game with Qatar, with long possessions, and I think we managed a big part of the game, from the goal we also created a couple of chances, and now we have the chance to go to the next stage winning the game against Haiti We focus on that” were his first words.

the National selection it will not be Albert Ellis Nor with Luis Vega due to injury. In addition, Rubilio Castillo, who was sent off against Qatar, will not play against Haiti either.

“They are important victims, they are part of the game, hopefully they will recover soon, Ellis has a fracture, how fast is that so you can play again, in these cases one is always more important than the rest. The others are minor injuries. Rubilio Castillo who was sent off In the end, the truth is that I couldn’t see what happened, we always talk about controlling emotions and all that, but we hope we’ll be okay with the boys who came to Sunday’s game,” said the Argentine.

Diego Vasquez He stressed that many mistakes were not committed against Qatar, and this is a positive thing before the duel against it Haiti.

“I think we played a good game, they only came to us twice and scored a goal, and in this case Qatar were very effective, we had more chances to score, it cost us to the end, you say, we struggle, but hey, it’s situations in the game, you have to To be focused, you have to have a lot of mental strength to have that serenity to make the last pass, which is the most important thing.”

Diego Trust all of the players that were called in on this one Gold cup It is guaranteed that they will make up for the absence well.

“It’s a team, so we have a group of 24 youngsters, so from there we have to make good decisions and try to put in the best and those who have to be involved give their best,” he stressed.

finally, Diego Vasquez Sending a message to the players before the decisive match against Haiti.

“The usual message, I think we gave everything in the matches, the sense of belonging, giving it all up for the H, for the shirt and in the end being able to show our faces, that we gave our best regardless of the outcome, I’m very confident it’s will be positive HondurasHe finished.

