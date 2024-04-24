2024 NBA Playoffs | Today's matches, results and updated standings for April 23

First round activity 2024 NBA Playoffs It continues on Tuesday, April 23, with three matches, in which the two teams will meet Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers.

the Mavericks They were humiliated in the first game as they fell 109-97 and James Harden He played the same way he did on his best days, scoring 28 points, eight assists and two rebounds. For this part, Luka Doncic 33 units were shipped, but it was not enough for the Texan Five to achieve victory upon their return to Playoffs.

duel Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolveswho benefited in Game 1, so Devin Booker and Kevin Durant They have to shine to be able to match the series.

Finally, the Milwaukee Bucks Welcome back Indiana Pacers The big question is whether Giannis Antetokounmpo He will be able to be active after his season-ending injury.





Eastern Conference

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics (0-1)

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks (0-2)

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks (1-1)

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers (0-2)

Western Conference

New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma Thunder (0-1)

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets (0-1)

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (0-2)

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers (0-1)

2024 NBA Playoffs: Games and results for Tuesday, April 23

Phoenix Suns 93-105 Minnesota Timberwolves

Indiana Pacers 125-108 Milwaukee Bucks

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers | 10:00 PM ET

The Tuesday, April 23, NBA Playoffs games can be watched on TNT (Suns vs. Mavericks) and NBA TV in the United States, while in Mexico, the matches that will be broadcast will be Suns vs. Timberwolves and Mavericks vs. Clippers on Star+ and ESPN.