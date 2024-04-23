Four players separated due to indiscipline

Due to a party in focus, the footballers will not be against Cerro Porteño in the Libertadores.

This was done through an official statement issued today, Tuesday. Fluminense The Brazilian national team confirmed that four players from the professional team were dismissed for indiscipline after the victory over Vasco da Gama for Brazil. The Rio team confirmed this John Kennedy, Kawa Elias, Arthur and Alexander They will not be present in the match against Cerro Porteño in the Copa Libertadores and against Corinthians in the Brazilian Championship. “Athletes John Kennedy, Koa Elias, Arthur and Alexandre have been dismissed due to acts of indiscipline committed during the match against Vasco, and will not travel today for the match against Cerro Porteño, Paraguay and Corinthians. in São Paulo,” the club's statement says.

Although the club did not provide details about the reason for the punishment, many Brazilian media outlets claim that it occurred because these four players organized a party with several women in the march.

In fact, Globo Esporte claimed that the party got so out of control that some hotel guests became upset and other flu players began to intervene to stop the party and avoid trouble, but the footballers did not pay much attention to the matter.

Of the players removed, only John Kennedy saw minutes against Vasco da Gama while the rest remained on the bench.

