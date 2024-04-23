Francisco Lindor hits 14th straight MLB hit (+Video)





Francisco Lindor It reached a 14-game winning streak on the bases Big leagues.

This Monday, April 22nd New York Mets And San Francisco Giants They face each other in the first match of a trilogy series. Oracle Park During the beginning of the week. The visitors arrived with a score of 12-9. at the same time Giants They do this for 10-13.

Boricua Francisco Lindor Lined up as starter for New York Mets. He did so at third in the lineup and as a shortstop on defense.

Francisco Lindor extended his streak with the New York Mets in the MLB

Before the start of tonight's match. Francisco Lindor He had a streak of 13 consecutive games in which he reached base at least once. In that span he had an OBP of .339. Furthermore, in his last seven games he averaged .370 with 10 hits in 27 at-bats. He had five runs scored, two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

In the last 13 games, those back-to-backs, he has 15 hits in 54 at-bats after just one hit in 31 over the first eight games of the campaign. The last time Francisco Lindor She did not reach base in the game Specialties It was April 6th.

This Monday he expanded his line. After two hits against the starters San Francisco Giants, Keaton Wayne, the Puerto Rican was able to reach base with a walk in the seventh inning, during his third visit to the square. This way he now has 14 consecutive games to reach base at least once.

This is the tenth largest brand Francisco Lindor Personally. He equaled the 14 he also achieved in August 2015 and 2023. The record is 29. He recorded it from July 16 to August 17, 2017. Yes, it was a full month.

