The Baltimore Orioles moved the roster before the game in Los Angeles

Baltimore Orioles I started NBA 2024 On the right foot, and so far, share the same percentage of wins New York Yankees in the American League East.

The restructuring focused on youth players from its affiliates and it paid off in 2023, when the franchise won 101 games giving it first place in the East Youth Circuit. MLB.

today, Baltimore Orioles He officially announced multiple moves to his roster that included three players, according to what he shared Official statistics SC On your gate at “X”.

First, they chose the recipient contract David Banolos to Norfolk Tides in Triple-A, which designated him for assignment April 17.

Bañuelos, 29, is registered only as having prior experience in MLB Shift in commitment that Baltimore Orioles Face Minnesota Twins on April 16 as a pinch hitter and failed after seeing two pitches.

Another move the team made was to place outfielder Austin Hayes on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 21, due to a left calf strain.

So far in 2024, Baltimore Orioles He had Hays in 19 games, getting 45 at-bats, had five hits, none of which were extra base hits, drove in two runs and scored four.

Likewise, Peyton Burdick, who played in it Specialties with Miami Marlins In 2022 and 2023, he was assigned the mission Baltimore Orioles He has claimed it on waivers ever since Chicago White Sox Last March 16.

The Baltimore Orioles landed in Anaheim

Baltimore Orioles He shares first place in the East with the Yankees, and will play his 22nd game tonight for the visit Los Angeles Angels In California, where Venezuelan Albert Suarez will open.

For the three-game series against Angelenos, a team that is playing to a .409 average and is 2.5 games off the top of the AL West, Baltimore Orioles Suarez declared for the first outing and right-handers Grayson Rodriguez and Dean Kramer will take the mound on Wednesday.

