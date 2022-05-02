May 2, 2022

The Peruvian national football team was sanctioned by FIFA before the play-off match of the 2022 World Cup Qatar | FPF | RMMD DTBN | Total Sports

May 2, 2022

This Monday, the A document was published announcing several sanctions against different international teams, one of which is . ‘Bicolor’ has been fined by the top footballing entity for discriminatory behavior by fans in the match against Paraguay on March 30 at the National Stadium, due to .

The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) will be fined for paying more than 118,800 soles and with a limited match of spectators. On this last point, it is still unknown what the meeting will be at low capacity, but it could be the friendly match against New Zealand, in Barcelona, ​​before the play-off of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It is worth noting that the file Peru national team It managed to occupy the fifth place in the Qatar 2022 qualifiers with 24 points from 7 wins, 3 draws and 8 losses. Now, in the play-off match, the winner of the key will face off between Australia and . The United Arab Emirates.

FIFA sanctions on the Peruvian national team. / FIFA

When does PERU VS. New Zealand

The friendly match is scheduled for Sunday 5 June at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, ​​Spain. This match will be a preparation for the World Cup play-off match.

PLAYBACK WORLD

The scheduled date for the decisive duel of the Peruvian national team is June 13th at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Doha. Starting time will be 1:00 PM in Lima.

