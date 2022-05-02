May 2, 2022

Chivas vs. Pumas stand out in the playoffs. This is how the reclassification remains and is classified into Clausura 2022 Liguilla

Cassandra Curtis May 2, 2022 2 min read

We present you the duels of the Clausura 2022 re-ranking and the path to the title from the quarter-finals, as Pachuca, Tigres, Atlas and América await.

chivas against. cougars steal glances Clausura match 2022The match, which will be held at Akron Stadium, in search of reaching the quarter-finals.

17 days after the normal phase, Guadalajara s cougars They will clash in the reclassification and the duels between Puebla and Mazatlan will complete the stage; Monterrey vs. Atletico San Luis and Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa.

Pachuca finished as captain of Clausura 2022 along with Tigres, Atlas and USAExpect a competitor in the quarter-finals.

Before the start of Day 17, only Tozos and Miguel Herrera had secured their place as the top two teams. On the last day, the last two teams qualified for the quarter-finals and re-ranking matches were decided.

USA She reached Leguela with a goalless draw against her blue cross On the last day. The Eagles took advantage of Puebla’s loss to Mazatlan and a draw was enough to confirm their recovery in the tournament from last to fourth overall.

chivas He had far options to avoid playoffs and it ended once the 0-0 draw against Necaxa ended, but the combination of results gave him a place in the reclassification.

blue cross He had to win USA He came straight to Legila, but a tie put him in eighth place in the standings and he will face Necaxa.

cougars He got his ticket to the final stage with a 2-0 victory over Pachuca, with two goals from Juan Ignacio Dinino.

Round 17

Necaxa 0-1 Chivas

Mazatlan 2-0 Puebla

Queretaro 4-0 FC Juarez

Atlas 1-1 Tigers

Monterrey 2-0 Tijuana

America 0-0 Cruz Azul

Pumas 2-0 Pachuca

Atletico San Luis 1-3 Santos

Leon 4-4 Toluca

The teams qualified for the quarter-finals

1. Pachuca

2. Tigers

3- Atlas

4. America

play-offs

(5) Puebla vs. Mazatlan (12)

(6) Chivas vs. Cougars (11)

(7) Monterey vs. Athletic of St. Louis (10)

(8) Blue Cross vs. Nikax (9)

