Carlo Ancelotti beats Alex Ferguson in the Champions League matches

Semi-final return between Manchester City and Real Madrid At Al-Ittihad Stadium, a historic match on the Meringue benchAnd Especially for Carlo Ancelotti Who with his appearance in this match becomes the most guiding coach of the Champions League matches.

This duel against Pep Guardiola’s team became the 191st duel in the Champions League, which Ancelotti led in his career, The same thing left behind by another historic coach in European football, such as Sir Alex Ferguson.

It may interest you – Reasons for the qualification of Real Madrid to the final

AndThe former Manchester United manager oversaw 190 matches in this European competition, The number that Carlo Ancelotti is currently equal to, but his presence on the bench at the Etihad Stadium makes him move to the former multi-champion Scottish coach who represented an important era in leading the Red Devils, Leaving another legend such as Arsene Wenger in third place with 178 matches directed in this competition.

On the other hand, it should be noted that Guardiola has managed 159 matches and is soon on his way to reaching Wenger’s record, and perhaps the number that Italian Carlo Ancelotti left in the records tonight.

Ancelotti could leave his record 192 Champions League appearances

In the event that Real Madrid emerges victorious from the Etihad Stadium and completes its passes for the final (the second in a row) Ancelotti would have directed his 192nd Champions League match, a record that history could record in the event that the Italian coach decided to leave the bench at the Merengue club. and football at the club level.

In addition, In the event that Real Madrid wins the Champions League, Ancelotti will lift the European Cup for the fifth time, becoming the only person with five. It should be noted that recently he was the only coach to win four Orgonas, a number he still aspires to surpass.