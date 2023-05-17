The Red Sox are off the hook with home runs from Yoshida

BOSTON — Masataka Yoshida hit a double, tripled, drove in three runs and scored on a wild home run as the Boston Red Sox ended their four-game losing streak, defeating the Seattle Mariners 9-4 on Tuesday night.
Justin Turner, Triston Casas and Jaren Duran made it to Boston, which was swept by the St. Louis Cardinals in bottom place and lost in the series opener to Seattle.
Nick Pivetta (3-3) allowed four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched that included four walks and six strikeouts.
Seattle responded with four Boston runs scored in the first inning, and got the same number in the fourth. In the bottom half, Alex Verdugo doubled for the Red Sox, without a hit.
Yoshida hit a ground double to right field to break the tie. The Japanese outfielder grabbed third base on a fly ball and scored on Luis Castillo’s wild pitch before hitting a turnover to make it 7-4.
Taylor Trammell finished with Seattle, which won three of four games and 10 of 14 after opening the season with an 11-16 record.
Castillo (2-2) allowed seven runs — five earned — and seven hits in five innings pitched. He delivered a pair of walks and got six hits.
For the Mariners, Dominican Julio Rodriguez is 4-1, and Tuscar Hernandez is 4-2 with a run scored and two RBIs. Venezuelan Eugenio Suarez 2-1 run scored.
For the Red Sox, Mexican Verdugo went 4-2 and scored three runs. Dominican Rafael Devers 4-0, Emanuel Valdez 3-0, Pablo Reyes 4-1.
