Yordan Alvarez at third, Houston Astros announce return

Yordan Alvarez I shared again with Houston Astros.

On the night of this Friday, July 12, the three-match series begins between Houston Astros And Texas Rangers. the stadium Minute maid garden Receives all games.

Both teams fight together. Seattle Mariners by American League Western Division. the Sailors They lead with 52 wins and 43 losses. If they have a good weekend they can capitalize on it and gain some distance in the table while their rivals face each other.

Houston Astros They are two points behind at 49-44. For the first time they have five more wins than they have lost. Meanwhile, Texas Rangers He is seven years old and has a record of 44-49.

Yordan Alvarez returns to Houston Astros lineup

Cuban man Yordan Alvarez He was an intermittent presence in recent matches. On Saturday, July 6, he left the match. Minnesota After receiving the ball from Joe RyanOn Sunday the 7th he did not make the squad due to a knee injury.

Back on Tuesday the 9th to start the series against Miami MarlinsHowever, on Wednesday the 10th of this month, he left the match early again due to a thigh strain. For the same reason, Yordan Alvarez He missed Thursday’s match.

a few minutes ago Houston Astros The official line-up for the match on Friday the 12th against Texas Rangers. Yordan Alvarez He returned to his usual position, third in the order and designated hitter.

You may also be interested in: There are now 114: Jose Altuve added 2 more than Shohei Ohtani

he Baseball to Las Tunas He was called to All Star Game Which will happen specifically in the house Warningthe stadium Global Life Domain. At this moment he announced that he will participate. He already missed the 2022 and 2023 editions due to injuries.

MLB Scores

For more information about the Houston Astros, follow our official WhatsApp channel.

Join our Telegram channel here