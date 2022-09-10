September 10, 2022

Montreal's Honduran club Rommel Quito qualifies for the MLS playoffs after a painful draw with Columbus.

Cassandra Curtis September 10, 2022

2022-09-09

The CF Montreal Saved a painful 2-2 draw against Columbus Crowe By the 30th date of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Ml.

The Canadian team was able to equalize after pressing hard in the last half, because at 89 minutes (Victor Wanyama) and 90 + 4′ (Zachary Brault) scored the goals to plant the tables on the scoreboard.

Honduran striker Rommel Keto He started and played the entire match at home, however, he was unable to score or assist for the third match in a row.

The romantic He could only take three shots in front of goal. In the last day’s victory over Toronto (4-3), he barely scored a goal and in the loss to New York Red Bull (0-1) he also tried three times on goal.

ketoWho broke his record for goals this season by currently owning 15 goals, he has not played this number of matches without scoring since April 15.

At the time, six matches, one of them in the Cup Championship, had to be passed for Rio Esteban native Colón, to score again on May 28.

The fifteenth goal of the Catracho Rommel Samir That was on August 28 in a 2-0 win over Chicago Fire. Catraccho’s annotations this season have averaged around 20 points for Montreal, either for a tie or a minimum win.

With this draw against Columbus, Montreal sealed their playoff rankings with four playing dates. The ones led by the French Wilfried Nancy They are in second place in the Eastern Conference with 53 units.

keto He still has matches against Chicago (L 9/13), New England (W 9/17), DC United (L 10/1) and Inter Miami (W 10/9) to reach Alex Pineda Chacón’s record as a Honduran. Most goals in an MLS season with 19 goals in 2001.

