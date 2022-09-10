Montreal’s Honduran club Rommel Quito qualifies for the MLS playoffs after a painful draw with Columbus.

2022-09-09

The CF Montreal Saved a painful 2-2 draw against Columbus Crowe By the 30th date of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Ml.

The Canadian team was able to equalize after pressing hard in the last half, because at 89 minutes (Victor Wanyama) and 90 + 4′ (Zachary Brault) scored the goals to plant the tables on the scoreboard.

Honduran striker Rommel Keto He started and played the entire match at home, however, he was unable to score or assist for the third match in a row.

The romantic He could only take three shots in front of goal. In the last day’s victory over Toronto (4-3), he barely scored a goal and in the loss to New York Red Bull (0-1) he also tried three times on goal.