September 10, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

"I don't want to bring myself down to their level."

“I don’t want to bring myself down to their level.”

Cassandra Curtis September 10, 2022 2 min read

The third meeting between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin Captured by the Mexican as a “personal matter” for which sustained verbal attacks against the Kazakh, who He was hesitant to respondDespite the harshness of the statements.

with phrases like “Walking with a Fool’s Flag”Among other beauties, Canelo sought to destabilize who was a friendWithout that, a fact that never ceases to amaze and for whom Leave an explicit explanation.

“for me, It’s just another fight, albeit with an outstanding fighter and a very exciting fighter. It will be an exciting fight, but again, nothing personal. Let’s take my opponent against Dmitry Bevol, there was nothing personal in that fight, it was just boxing.

“Same here for me. It’s just work, just boxing. I don’t see any reason to go into personal details about it, it just isn’t worth it. About the way you act (Canillo) for the past four years, I don’t want to get down to their levelSaid GGG for The Fight by Teddy Atlas.

Subsequently, Ken Ride Out, one of the interviewers, mentioned to Golovkin who – which I gave him credit for not limiting himself to “bulk talk.”in addition to recalling that he saw how he usually takes matches professionally, which led to a new offensive.

“If you can’t talk about boxing and communicate with your opponent without insulting them, without using profanity or obscenity while saying bad words, Not worth contacting this discount.

“We have a saying that can be translated literally. A bee cannot explain to a fly that honey is better than shit.. “It’s not worth trying,” Golovkin said.

See also  Haitian media reported further desertions from service in Aracahi after the defeat to Cruz Azul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Juan Reynoso LIVE Press Conference: Summoned List

September 9, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Olympia crushes Deriangen, his greatness flourishes and reaches the semi-finals of the CONCACAF League

September 9, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

This is how the standings looked after beating Tijuana on Date 13

September 9, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

4 min read

Antarctica’s icy apocalypse has reached its limit and could raise sea levels

September 10, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Wanted: How about 150 thousand pesos worth of 1 dollar bills | Dollar in Argentina | Answers

September 10, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

“I don’t want to bring myself down to their level.”

September 10, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Symptoms that indicate a low automatic transmission oil level

September 10, 2022 Zera Pearson