“I don’t want to bring myself down to their level.”

The third meeting between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin Captured by the Mexican as a “personal matter” for which sustained verbal attacks against the Kazakh, who He was hesitant to respondDespite the harshness of the statements.

with phrases like “Walking with a Fool’s Flag”Among other beauties, Canelo sought to destabilize who was a friendWithout that, a fact that never ceases to amaze and for whom Leave an explicit explanation.

“for me, It’s just another fight, albeit with an outstanding fighter and a very exciting fighter. It will be an exciting fight, but again, nothing personal. Let’s take my opponent against Dmitry Bevol, there was nothing personal in that fight, it was just boxing.

“Same here for me. It’s just work, just boxing. I don’t see any reason to go into personal details about it, it just isn’t worth it. About the way you act (Canillo) for the past four years, I don’t want to get down to their levelSaid GGG for The Fight by Teddy Atlas.

Subsequently, Ken Ride Out, one of the interviewers, mentioned to Golovkin who – which I gave him credit for not limiting himself to “bulk talk.”in addition to recalling that he saw how he usually takes matches professionally, which led to a new offensive.

“If you can’t talk about boxing and communicate with your opponent without insulting them, without using profanity or obscenity while saying bad words, Not worth contacting this discount.

“We have a saying that can be translated literally. A bee cannot explain to a fly that honey is better than shit.. “It’s not worth trying,” Golovkin said.