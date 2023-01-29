Lainez arrives in Monterrey and reveals why he chose TigresMediotiotiempo

Jessica Mendez

Monterey, NL / 01/29/2023 10:15:00

Diego Linez He is already on the property land; Arrived very early this Sunday, January 29th, to report with tigers. The Mexican player has arrived monterey airport, After boarding a flight from Madrid Spain.

Lainez left the station and was already dressed in UANL club clothes; He attended the press answering three questions, among which he said he was happy to become a player in the UANL.

Diego Linez explained why he chose Tigres

Diego Linez explained why Please return to MX League With Tigres, not with other teamsas with AmericaAnd from where he appeared and then migrated to Europe With 19 years

“Very happy, very happy, excited about the project at hand, very committed to the team, happy and hopefully working soon.”

“The Tigres project is a very interesting project, they’ve always shown interest, I’ve known Mauricio for a long time; they’ve always been there, the interest since I went practically to Europe.”

Why did Lainez return to Liga MX?

For Diego Linez, he returns to Mexico in 22 yearshaving been in Europe since the age of 19 with Betis from Spain and Braga from PortugalIt is not a retreat.

“It is an opportunity, a beautiful and very important challenge for me and I will face it in the best way I have always done in my career.”

The new reinforcements for the cats will have the rest of Sunday to appear on Monday, January 30th at College Sports Organization (FOD) At 9 a.m., your appointment for medical examinations and the corresponding medical.

​

​

​