Edrick Menjívar’s unexpected reaction to his post-match brawl against Olancho FC: “I like to have fun…”

2023-04-17
Olympia He remained with normal windings after the tie Olancho In a match that ended warmly by the goalkeeper Edric Menjivar With a Colts assistant.
This is how the penultimate date of the tournament will be played with the inclusion of the classics
The goalkeeper approached to discuss with one of the coach’s buddies Humberto Rivera This caused the home team’s fans to start throwing things onto the pitch, something he complained about Peter Truglio At the subsequent press conference.
a job Menjivar It is already included in the arbitration law and can be sanctioned. he Olancho He may also suffer punishment for the behavior of one of his subjects.
The goalkeeper himself Olympia A surprising explanation of what happened when the final whistle blew. “It’s part of the show, it’s always good to play in a full stadium, I like to have fun when there are people like that, that’s how I live the matches and it helps me focus more,” he said.
“I don’t know if it’s the assistant or the props, but it’s part of the show. I like it. I’m having fun. Football is a sport and that’s what helps me focus. It’s always good to come and play here. I love it. It’s great for football. In Honduras all the stadiums are full and you can have a party in peace,” added the Los Albos goalkeeper.
about the match against the colts, Edric He assessed that “it was tough, even with 10 guys we were way ahead of them, we know we played with the motivation of their people, but overall we had a better approach”.
To close, the goalkeeper explained that all other teams must be defeated Olympia To be able to try for the title. .
“We are the CONCACAF champions and the last champions in the league and Olympia is the opponent that always has to be beaten,” he said.
