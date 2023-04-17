Edrick Menjívar’s unexpected reaction to his post-match brawl against Olancho FC: “I like to have fun…”

2023-04-17

Olympia He remained with normal windings after the tie Olancho In a match that ended warmly by the goalkeeper Edric Menjivar With a Colts assistant.

This is how the penultimate date of the tournament will be played with the inclusion of the classics

The goalkeeper approached to discuss with one of the coach’s buddies Humberto Rivera This caused the home team’s fans to start throwing things onto the pitch, something he complained about Peter Truglio At the subsequent press conference.

a job Menjivar It is already included in the arbitration law and can be sanctioned. he Olancho He may also suffer punishment for the behavior of one of his subjects.