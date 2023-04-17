monterey vs. Santos – Match report – April 16, 2023

The match ended with a player being sent off from the side and the decisive goal came from a penalty kick at 90′ + 4 after goalkeeper Fernando Hernandez committed a foul inside the area and Harold Preciado hit the penalty kick.

Rayados suffered their third defeat in the semester, their second in a row, after losing 1-2 to Santos, in the match played at BBVA Stadium and match of round 15.

The two teams went out looking for possession of the arrows, for which the battle took place in the midfield, and although the two teams tried to damage the opponent’s booth, everything remained in the attempt.

Rayados sought to use his attacking power, headed by Rogelio Funes Mori, to take advantage, but the team from La Laguna stood well on the field of play, at times possessing more possession.

Funes Mori had his first clear shot after 20 minutes and took advantage, receiving a pass from Luis Romo from the right and not forgiving it, he smashed it across the goal into the net and put the score at 1-0.

Having seen himself on the scoreboard, Santos responded immediately, after it was Juan Brunita who made it 1-1 after 22 minutes, who finished off Javier Correa’s cross in the area.

Monterrey continued their efforts to score and Rodrigo Aguirre had two options in front of goal defended by Carlos Acevedo, but everything was in trouble for the visitors who were struggling to contain the home attack.

Maxi Meza nearly put the hosts ahead again with a powerful shot from mid-range, but the ball hit the post, saving Santos and keeping level.

Meza himself had another option when he finished off a cross from the left inside the area, Acevedo was keen to deny and Omar Campos kicked the ball into his own net since it hit him by inertia, but the ball hit the post and that was all. Leave.

Santos tried to take advantage of the scoreboard, but there were few annoying arrivals who managed to score the Rayados goal, which was defended at the time by Fernando Hernandez, who came on for Luis Cárdenas.

In the final stage both teams tried to get the best dividend and in the 93rd minute Santos made it 2-1 with a penalty kick taken by Harold Preciado and they secured the victory.