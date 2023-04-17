This is how you will play the penultimate day of the championship in the National League

2023-04-16

Day 17 of Clausura 2023 of the National League will all take place on the same day. Next Sunday April 23rd will be when the penultimate date is played and we will have a classic included.

3:00 p.m real community at home Olancho. Al-Naft needs to add the three points above all else in order not to lose the class while the Colts will strive to continue in second place.

1 hour later (4:00 p.m.) Motagua Will be measured against the classic marathon. Both teams are in sixth and fifth place, respectively. It will be a lively duel to reach the top positions in the competition when there is only one end date left.

And at 5:00 p.m., the remaining three matches take place. Olympia He will visit the house of wolves UPNFM Already as the leader of regular laps.