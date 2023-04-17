This is how you will play the penultimate day of the championship in the National League

2023-04-16
Day 17 of Clausura 2023 of the National League will all take place on the same day. Next Sunday April 23rd will be when the penultimate date is played and we will have a classic included.
3:00 p.m real community at home Olancho. Al-Naft needs to add the three points above all else in order not to lose the class while the Colts will strive to continue in second place.
1 hour later (4:00 p.m.) Motagua Will be measured against the classic marathon. Both teams are in sixth and fifth place, respectively. It will be a lively duel to reach the top positions in the competition when there is only one end date left.
And at 5:00 p.m., the remaining three matches take place. Olympia He will visit the house of wolves UPNFM Already as the leader of regular laps.
Royal Spainwho neatly beat “Manada” to advance to the semi-finals, will face Morazán in the life And victory You will collide in La Ceiba in front of the rusher Honduras advances.
Oil group keeps fighting with real community to stay in Primera and he will try to get the three units out at home.
Day 17 – Sunday 23rd April
Real Sociedad vs Olancho (3:00 PM)
Motagua – Marathon (4:00 PM)
UPNFM vs. Olympia (5:00 PM)
Real Spain – Vida (5:00 pm)
Victoria vs Honduras Progreso (5:00 PM)
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
This is how it will play on Sunday of the 16th date of Clausura 2023; Olympia wants to bridge the seasons
Alexis Vega and the reasons for Chivas’ victory over Lyon
Santi Jimenez, surpassing Eredivisie goalscoring with another promise was also able to play for Mexico.