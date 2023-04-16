April 16, 2023

This is how it will play on Sunday of the 16th date of Clausura 2023; Olympia wants to bridge the seasons

after wins life And Honduras advances And this Saturday, Sunday, the rest of the 16th date of this tournament will be held.

Separated by seven points, the leader will collide Olympia second, Olancho. The duel, at 4:00 p.m., is crucial to the summit. It is enough for Albo not to lose to be officially the winner in the laps, but with defeat he opens the door to the lead in front of the pampero.

At the same time, but in a section Comayagua, Motagua will face real community. “Oil” is looking for a victory that will practically save them from relegation.

you can see: So goes the table of positions in the Clausura 2023 of the National League of Honduras

The curtain will close Morazanwhere the third UPNFMReal will visit Spain With the need to win to keep thinking of the semi-final direct pass.

– classification –

Olympia takes first place in the ranking after adding 34 points. Second place is Olancho, which has 27 units. UPN (25), Marathon (24), Real España (22) and Motagua (22) are the remaining group of those seeded in the replay.

– When and where to see it –

4:00 pm: Olancho – Olimpia (Juan Ramon Privet Stadium – transmit: TVC)

4:00 pm: Motagua – Real Sociedad (Carlos Miranda Stadium – Stream: tiggo sports)

6:00 PM: Real España – UPN (Morazán Stadium – Stream: tiggo sports)

